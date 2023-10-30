George Conway: Trump Will Have to ‘Liquidate Everything’ Including Mar-a-Lago

Attorney and chronic Trump critic George Conway said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that the New York civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump will force him to “liquidate everything,” including his Florida estate.

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “You’ve followed him a long time. How do you think this is all impacting him, psychologically?”

Conway said, “Well, you can see it. He’s making mistakes. He’s babbling incoherently even more than usual, This is striking at the heart of his persona. He was the mogul, he was the mogul with The Apprentice, and he’s been that in New York for 50 years. And now it’s coming crashing down.”

He continued, “He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false. And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false. And as a result, the judge ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization, the ability to do business in the state of New York should be invalidated.”

He added, “That puts him out of business, which means he’s going to have to liquidate everything, including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs. But then the question of how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business go to the state of New York. And that’s what this is about.”

Conway concluded, “This is a death blow to Trump’s businesses.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN