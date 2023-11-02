Sununu: ‘Donald Trump Is a Few Fries Short of a Happy Meal’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsnight” that former President Donald Trump is “a few fries short of a happy meal.”

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “Governor I want to play what happened today on a campaign stop of former President Trump in Houston, he saluted the flag to an altered version of the national anthem.”

Trump said, “Thank you very much, that was, I call them the J6 hostages, not prisoners. It’s a shame, they did that and asked me wether or not I would partake and do the beautiful words and I said, yes, I would. And you saw the spirit, the spirit was incredible.”

Phillip said, “The version that he saluted was sung by January 6th inmates. What do you make of that?”

Sununu said, “Well, look, look, obviously, I have no problem with the national anthem or who sings it. But, let’s cut to the chase, Donald Trump is a few fries short of a happy meal, we all know that. So, it shouldn’t surprise anybody when he says or does something stupid. He’s going to do anything he can to talk about the past, try to re-litigate the past, fire up his base of 30-32% that probably isn’t going to move from him. And really remind him why he’s going to stick with them and he’s going to stick with him. If we look at the polls remember a third of his voters said they would consider someone else. He knows he could be in trouble if this gets down to a one-on-one race. He’s only path is to rail up his base with stunts like that.”

