Bernie Sanders: Israel Must ‘Stop the Indiscriminate Slaughter of Innocent People’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Israel needed to “stop the indiscriminate slaughter of innocent people.”

Sanders said, “What we are looking at now is one of the more horrific moments in modern history. It initiated with a Hamas attack in a barbaric way to kill hundreds of men and children. Israel has a right to defend itself. I don’t think anyone disagrees with that. But what they are doing now in an indiscriminate way, bombing refugee camps, arming ambulances, killing thousands of innocent men and women and children, a violation of international law, is simply not acceptable.”

He continued, “It has got to stop. You know, the United States provides 2.8 billion dollars every year to Israel. Now, if they say they don’t want the money, fine. But if they could take our money, Biden wants they to give them even more, they’ve got to recognize that they cannot offend American values, what we stand for, what this world stands for. So, in my view, I said this several weeks ago: understand we need to pause right now in the bombing.”

Sanders added, “We need to deal with the horrific humanitarian disaster that you described. I mean, they have no water, they have no food, they have no fuel. Hospitals have been bombed. It’s a total disaster. We are on the brink of seeing dozens more people die, hundreds of thousands of people were displaced. Where are they going? Many of them are living in overcrowded conditions in the United Nations facilities.”

He concluded, “We are looking at a humanitarian disaster. The United States put a lot of money in Israel. Obviously they have a right to defending themself but Palestinian children, are as important as Israeli children, as important as American children. Stop the indiscriminate slaughter of innocent people.”

