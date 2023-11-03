Weissmann: ‘We Are the Only So-Called First World Country’ Where Mass Shootings Happen

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the United States is the “only so-called first world country” where mass shootings happen.

Weissmann said, “So, I’m so reminded by President Obama being just infuriated by having to do these speeches over and over again, because we are the only so-called first world country where this happens. Every other country knows that there are steps to take that will decrease the risk of this happening.”

He continued, “There are logical, obvious things to do, and it’s not to violate the Second Amendment. It’s not to do something where people who want to hunt legitimately are going to be affected. What I was saying with Vice President Biden is he compiled after Sandy Hook a huge list of possible reforms that would all serve to decrease the risk of this happening.”

Weissmann added, “So, there are just logical things. You can look at all these countries around the globe that do them, and you can see the data. This is not sort of speculative. You can see they don’t have this problem. So, if you want to avoid this, and as the Rev says, not just have words and thoughts, but actual deeds by people in Congress, there are obvious things to do.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN