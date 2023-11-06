GOP Rep. Waltz: ‘Zero Confidence’ in Biden Appeasement Strategy

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to recent attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Waltz also weighed in on mainland China’s efforts to bolster its military presence and the Biden administration’s response to it.

“What about that, Congressman? They’re building up their capability, but are we building up ours?” FBN host Maria Bartiromo said.

“Not well, not under this administration, Maria,” Waltz replied. “They’re going backward in terms of the number of ships. They’re not investing in our industrial capacity when it comes to steel, aluminum, shipyards and workers. And I have to respectfully disagree with the former chairman. You have to go to the table with the Chinese from a position of strength. And I do not trust John Kerry over there, begging for carbon reduction when they’re building more coal-fired power plants that the rest of the world can buy. And I’m incredibly nervous about what concessions this administration may be making at the nuclear talks table with the Chinese right now as we speak, so we have to enter it in from a position of economic strength.”

“President Trump and Mike Pompeo knew that. I have zero confidence with the appeasement strategy and approach that we’ve seen from this administration,” he continued. “When you have a spy balloon flying across our nuclear sites, and yet we’re begging them for meetings just for the sake of it. That makes — that is not the right approach for diplomacy. And that makes me very nervous that we’re entering into these talks right now because I don’t know what the framework of strength is, what the leverage is that we’re bringing to the table.”

