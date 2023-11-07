CNN’s Abby Phillip: Voters Keep Deciding Government Should Not Ban Abortion

CNN anchor Abby Phillip said Tuesday night on her network’s election coverage that Ohio voting to add a right to abortion to the state constitution is an example of voters rejecting the government banning abortion.

Phillip said, “You always go to the messaging problem when you have a policy problem.”

She continued, “It’s not I don’t think that voters don’t understand what banning abortion is or not what banning abortion means. I mean, this has been a dominant issue in American politics for 50 years. And so right now, voters are just getting a chance to vote on it. They haven’t really had that opportunity maybe in a long time. And when they are voting on it, they are deciding it’s really a question, I think, for voters of what do I want my government to do and what do I want to be able to do myself.”

Phillip added, “Now even if you don’t yourself want to get an abortion, you don’t agree with abortion, you would never have one, you don’t think people should have one, when you ask people the question, what should my government do? We are finding that they are saying, I don’t want my government to be a part of those decisions.”

