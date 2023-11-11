Maher: We Now Have an Iran, China, Russia Axis of Evil and Biden Pushed Saudis Towards China

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that we now have an axis of evil between Russia, China, and Iran and that President Joe Biden has pushed Saudi Arabia into China’s arms.

Author Jordan Peterson said, “I think you can lay a fair bit of what happened in Israel on Biden’s plate. … I know that the Saudis were hot to sign the Abraham Accords two years ago, and I have more than a sneaking suspicion that the reason they weren’t pursued more assiduously, [is] because it would have meant giving Trump some credit for something that happened during his term. And I know that the Iranians are fomenting dissent in Palestine through Hamas to pressure the Jews into doing something so…military, it’ll split the Arab world. And I think you can put a fair bit of that at the feet of the Democrats who didn’t bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords when they could have two years ago. And I do think that’s because they wouldn’t give Trump any credit for what he accomplished with the Abraham Accords. And I do think that’s why we’re in the position we’re in right now. And Biden also alienated the Saudis the first time that he went to talk to them and pushed them into the arms of China. And even despite that, the Saudis are still lurking in the background trying to ensure that the Abraham Accords won’t fold. And so, that’s not good, that was a big mistake. We had a chance there to make peace and the Saudis were behind the Abraham Accords.”

Maher responded, “I feel like you’re making a very big bet on a side issue. I don’t think anything you said is wrong. I just don’t think — it’s not the main part of it.”

Later, he added, “I would say this, the axis of evil that George Bush used to talk about where he just pulled three countries out of his ass that made no sense, I feel like, actually, there is an axis of evil now. And it’s Russia and China and Iran. It’s like they all have lined up with each other, they just don’t like us and our way of life. I hate to sound like George Bush, but this is a real axis of evil, 20 years later.”

