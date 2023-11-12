Haley Dismisses Polls: People Are ‘Getting Tired’ of Trump’s ‘Drama and Chaos’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox New Sunday” that former President Donald Trump’s strong lead in the polls won’t turn into votes because people were “getting tired” of the “drama and chaos.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “President Trump is up 30 to 40 points on entire rest of the field.”

She asked, “How do you convince voters to abandon somebody that is up 30 or 40 points?”

Haley said, “I think certainly Trump has some strong support. I’ve always said he was the right president at the right time, and I agree with a lot of his policies. The problem is drama and chaos follow him. Whether fairly or not, it is constantly following him and Americans feel it. And so I think you can look at that with our elections over and over again, we paid a price for it. We need to have someone who can win the general election, as well. We need to make sure we have a new conservative leader. Republicans have lost last seven out of eight last popular votes for president.”

She continued, “Send somebody in there that beats Biden between nine and 13 points. That the way we win up and down the ticket, governor’s races, congressional seats, all of those seats. That’s what we’re trying to do, is not just win the presidential, we want to win across the board. I can do that.”

Haley added, “I’ll tell you that I think people are getting tired of the drama and the chaos and the negativity.”

