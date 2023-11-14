Hawley: ‘Has Any of Our Money Gone Towards the Nord Stream 2 Bombing?’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) raised questions about the 2022 apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 as apparent revelations of a Ukrainian soldier’s involvement have surfaced.

“Senator, now if this is true, it looks like it is true, all the evidence pointing to this, then why should the American taxpayers send another dime to Ukraine?” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said. “I guess Ukraine was OK with harming Europe, as long as they hurt Russia, too.”

“Yeah, the truth is, Laura, is that we shouldn’t be sending any more money to Ukraine,” Hawley replied. “And what else is true is that the Biden administration needs to come clean to the American people about what they know. We’re learning now from these news reports that our government had advance warning about the Nord Stream 2 bombing, that our government knew that it was likely the Ukrainians that did it. And the same newspaper has reported that those Ukrainian special forces that apparently carried out the bombing may have been trained by the CIA.”

“So, what is going on here?” he continued. “I think it’s time that Joe Biden leveled with the American people.”

Later in the segment, the Missouri Republican expressed his desire to know if the United States played a role in a Nord Stream 2 pipeline bombing.

“We need to know how every dime has been spent in Ukraine,” Hawley said. “Has any of our money gone towards the Nord Stream 2 bombing? Are there American troops or CIA agents on the ground right now in Ukraine? We need to know the facts here. Not a dime more for Ukraine. And every dime that we’ve already spent needs to be accounted for right now.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor