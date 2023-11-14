House Speaker Johnson Endorses Trump ‘Wholeheartedly’ — ‘I Am All-In for Trump’

Tuesday, during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reiterated his support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“I have endorsed him wholeheartedly,” Johnson said. “Look, I was one of the closest allies President Trump had in Congress. He had a phenomenal first term. Those first two years, as you all know, we brought about the greatest economic numbers in the world and not just the country because his policies worked, and I am all-in for Trump. I expect he will be our nominee, and he will win it, and we have to make Biden a one-term president. We have to do that.”

