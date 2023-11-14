Nikki Haley: Anonymous Social Media a ‘National Security Threat,’ All Users Must Be Identified

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said anonymous social media posts are a “national security threat,” so all users should have their identities verified.

Haley said, “What we need to remind Americans is antisemitism is no different than racism. They are both evil, and we don’t want to have that happen, but let’s go to the core of this.”

She continued, “Antisemitism was always bubbling underneath the surface, but now we’re seeing this massive exaggeration of it, but no one is talking about why. The truth is, if you look at social media, the misinformation and the dramatic sides of social media are instigating this. Why? Because it’s being pushed by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.”

She added, “It is why when I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts— social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms. Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

Haley concluded, “First of all, it’s a national security threat. When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say, and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots. And then you’re gonna get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family member’s gonna see it. It’s gonna help our kids and it’s gonna help our country.”

