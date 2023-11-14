Sanders: Dems Haven’t Been Clear They Side with Regular People Enough as Crime Rises, Have to Take on Greed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that Democrats have not done enough to demonstrate they’re on the side of the working class and “When the people on top are doing phenomenally well while 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, half a million people sleeping out on the streets, crime has gone up, we have got to make it clear that we are prepared to stand with the working class of this country and take on the corporate greed, which has been so very destructive, record-breaking profits for corporate America, CEOs, 350 times earnings of what their workers are making.”

Sanders said, “Let us ask ourselves, why it is that, after 50 years, the average worker today is earning less in real dollars than 50 years ago while the people on top are doing phenomenally well. That, to me, is kind of an important issue that maybe Congress should be discussing and media should be covering.”

Host Anderson Cooper then asked, “Do you think that issue is playing a big enough role in the public debate as we go into this election? — I mean are the Democrats making that front and center enough?”

Sanders answered, “No, we’re just not. Look, I have said over and over again in the Democratic caucus, on media, that, if the Democrats want to do well in 2024, they have got to make it clear which side they are on. When the people on top are doing phenomenally well while 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, half a million people sleeping out on the streets, crime has gone up, we have got to make it clear that we are prepared to stand with the working class of this country and take on the corporate greed, which has been so very destructive, record-breaking profits for corporate America, CEOs, 350 times earnings of what their workers are making. We have got to make it clear which side we’re on. If you’re asking me whether the Democrats have been as strong as they should be in doing that, the answer is no.”

