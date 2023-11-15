Manchin: Biden ‘Not the Person We Thought’ He Was in 2020, He’s Gone ‘So Far’ Left

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that President Joe Biden is “not the person we thought” he was when he was elected in 2020 and Biden has “been pushed so far to the left” after being “elected being a centrist and moderate.”

After strongly criticizing 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Manchin said, “And then, I’ve been, to a certain extent, on President Biden, he’s not the person we thought that was…elected being a centrist and moderate. He’s been pushed so far to the left. So, if we have this movement in the middle, maybe we can pull people back to a commonsense middle to where they can go.”

Manchin added that a second Trump term would be worse than a second Biden term and he isn’t going to be and doesn’t want to support any spoilers.

He further stated, “You cannot run your life from the extremes. You’re not going to be successful. It’s very difficult. You’re not going to have a successful business if you’re in the extremes. And you can’t continue to run this country. You can’t have open borders, you can’t have the runaway debt, you can’t have the problems that we have, the challenges, crime, all of the things that we’ve got to fight. We’ve got two of our allies fighting for their life in Israel and Ukraine right now that we’re trying to prevent ourselves from getting pulled into a war. There’s so much going on. President Biden has worked well overseas with our NATO allies. I think he’s done a good job. But, right now, it’s going to be very serious, but we’ve got to get our financial house in order. We’ve got to secure our borders. And also, on top of that, we have an awful lot of people that come here that need to have work visas so they can pay their own way and pay taxes rather than just sucking off the system.”

