Behar: Saying You Love Trump and Jesus Is an ‘Oxymoron’

Joy Behar told her co-host Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes it is an “oxymoron” to say you love former President Donald Trump and Jesus Christ.

The panel discussed former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, comments on anonymous social media posts.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You under the Constitution, you have free speech and so you can post whatever you want to post anonymously, that is protected. What concerned me is if you want to be the chief executive of this county, you want to swear an oath to the Constitution, I would have hoped you had read it.”

Behar said, “I don’t know what she’s talking about. The thing that somebody pointed out was, I would like people to identify themselves because they write mean things to me and then I look up their handle and says love Trump, love Jesus. I love Jesus too. You know, we all love Jesus but they love Trump and Jesus, that’s an oxymoron right there.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “The government intervention is the problem. I wish the social media companies would come together and eliminate anonymous users for the very fact that misinformation is spreading at a ridiculous level.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN