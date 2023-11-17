Ana Navarro: GOP Needs to ‘Wake Up,’ Anti-LGBTQ Culture Wars Don’t Work

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes Republicans need to “wake up” and realize anti-LGBTQ culture wars are not turning out voters.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Fox News already has started their holiday tradition of claiming there’s a war on Christmas and this season they say that the heathens are going into battle waving a rainbow flag.”

On Fox News, anchor Jesse Watters said, “Gay nutcracker with a rainbow hat, trans flag, full price $12 but right now on sale for $8. Target also sells Santa ornaments but Target’s Atlanta is in a wheelchair and is black and it’s a good thing our chimney is wheelchair accessible so Jesse jr. will get all the gifts he wants.”

Behar said, “It’s a complex idea to get your mind around Mr. Watters but does Fox News understand not every human being is heterosexual and caucasian? I don’t think they see that.”

Navarro said, “Nobody takes issue with hillbilly Santa and Santa in Hawaiian shirts. They take issue with a black one and with a gay one. I don’t know when Republicans are going to wake up to the idea that manufactured culture wars against transgender, against LGBTQ, against books, against history, against Mickey Mouse are not going to win anything for them.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “There’s also a simple solution if you don’t for whatever reason want a gay nutcracker, you don’t have to buy one. No one is making you do that.”

