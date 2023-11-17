Bruner: Bill Gates Is Using the Strategy He Used to Build Microsoft into a Trust for Farms

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life author and Director of Research at Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute Seamus Bruner stated that Bill Gates’ farmland purchases are an adaptation of the “embrace, extend, extinguish” “Microsoft strategy from the 1990s that got it into trouble with antitrust regulators.”

Bruner said, “Most people have heard by now that Bill Gates is amassing large tracts of farmland all across the country. But what they don’t know is why a software salesman or how can become a farmer. … Bill Gates has adapted this Microsoft strategy from the 1990s that got it into trouble with antitrust regulators. The strategy was called embrace, extend, extinguish, where Microsoft would enter an industry — the browser, Internet browser industry — it would extend its reach, and then it would extinguish the competition. And so, we’re seeing that right now with Bill Gates’ — both his land investments and his food investments. He’s investing in these fake meat companies. So, he enters the farming space. He acts as if, oh, it’s just an honest, humble investment and then he expands his reach, buys up more and more property and then he pushes for the regulations that are going to put the farmers out of business.”

