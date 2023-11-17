Dem Rep. Dean: Two-State Solution Must Come Out of These Horrible Actions

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that a two-state solution must come out of the Israel-Hamas war started by the October 7 Hamas terror attack.

Dean said, “I would tell you the meeting with the prime minister began and we were warned of this, began with a 20-minute video compilation of the brutality and the horror of a fraction of what happened on October 7. Images that I’ll never forget. Just the absolute barbarism, the burning of people, the beheadings, and then we began our conversation with the prime minister. And so when it came my time to speak, and the prime minister made the argument that this is a fight for civilization, I told him where I represent, a place he knows well because he was schooled here, Cheltenham High School, I said, what my constituents want is to make sure that you preserve civilian life, innocent life as you pursue this war, as you pursue Hamas.”

She added, “What is to become of children who suffer this, whether it’s in Israel or in Gaza? What I did take away is that the United States is an indispensable partner here, a nation that must guide Israel to pursue this war justly, proportionally, protecting human life, rescuing people from these hospitals, and we must be the leader to ensure a future of peace when Hamas is uprooted, peace for Palestinian people. The two-state solution must come out of these horrible ashes.”

