Maher: The Israeli Arabs Living in the Area ‘From the River to the Sea’ Prefer Israel over Hamas

During the “Overtime” segment of his HBO show “Real Time” that aired on CNN on Friday, comedian and host Bill Maher noted that the Israeli Arabs who live in the area “from the river to the sea” don’t agree with Hamas and prefer living in Israel over being under the authority of a terrorist group.

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazille stated that “We must condemn those who are marching saying that what Hamas did on that horrific day was right. We should immediately call for Hamas to release the hostages.”

Maher responded that people are calling for it and demanding it, and that’s why Israel is fighting Hamas.

Brazille responded, “I’m talking about the people who are protesting, they’re protesting and they’re saying, leave Hamas alone. And I’m like, no, Hamas started this.”

Maher then added, “It’s so interesting, they did a poll of the people who live in the area [in the words of] the saying from the river to the sea, in other words, Israeli Arabs, they don’t want to live under Hamas. 77% of them said, no thanks. We’re living in Israel. It’s way better than living under a terrorist group. Why don’t you teach that at college?”

