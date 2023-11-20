GOP Rep. Roy: DeSantis Pushed for Bill that Would’ve Forced Biden’s Hand, Trump Supported Amnesty

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) — who has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his 2024 GOP presidential campaign — stated that DeSantis “sided with conservatives on the Goodlatte one bill versus Goodlatte two.” While DeSantis’ 2024 Republican presidential rival former President Donald Trump “tweeted out support for the amnesty watered-down security bill known as Goodlatte two.” And that if Congress had followed the DeSantis approach, “we would actually have laws on the books now that would be forcing Biden’s hand.”

Roy said, “Trump did an excellent job coming in and identifying all the problems. He was the man for 2016. He met the moment in demonstrating that the swamp was broken. He tried to deal with the border, worked with great people in his administration, like Mark Morgan and Tom Homan to take on the Democrats who didn’t want to have a secure border. But I believe the man for 2024 is Ron DeSantis. He’s my friend and he has a demonstrated track record of securing the border and working to fight to do so. In 2018, unlike President Trump, he sided with conservatives on the Goodlatte one bill versus Goodlatte two. It was President Trump who tweeted out support for the amnesty watered-down security bill known as Goodlatte two. Had we united in 2018, followed Gov. DeSantis’ lead when he was a member of Congress, we would actually have laws on the books now that would be forcing Biden’s hand. Gov. DeSantis sent troops to the border to help Texas, he has passed laws in Florida to deal with making sure that migrants are kicked out of Florida if they’re breaking laws and put in jail. They can’t get IDs.”

