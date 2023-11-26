GOP Rep. Buck: Republican’s Claiming 2020 Election Was Stolen Is ‘Lying to America’

Repreresentive Ken Buck (R-CO) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he believed Republicans who talk about the 2020 presidential election being stolen or downplay the events of January 6 were “lying to America.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “I want to ask you about how I introduced you, which was mentioning your retirement. We’ve seen a tremendous number of retirements announced in just the past few weeks. It’s the highest number of retirements in a single month for over a decade. You said too many Republican leaders are lying to America. Who do you have in mind when you said that?”

Buck said, “Everybody who thinks that the election was stolen or talks about the election being stolen is lying to America. That’s everyone that is making that argument. Everyone who makes the argument that January 6th was an unguided tour of the Capitol is lying to America. Everyone who says that the prisoners who are being prosecuted right now for their involvement in January 6th, that they are somehow political prisoners or that they didn’t commit crimes, those folks are lying to America.”

He added, “As a Republican Party, if we’re going to offer good solid policy answers to the real challenges we face in America, we’ve got to get past the lies, and we’ve got to have credibility with the American public. I think we can do that but we have to move forward.”

