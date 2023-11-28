BLM Leader Mark Fisher Endorses Trump — ‘Democratic Party Is Not for Us’

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island leader Mark Fisher said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that he was endorsing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Co-host Lawrence Jones asked, “This is my favorite story of the day because it identifies what I have seen in the barbershop. All the brothers, for some reason right now are turning tides right now. I just wonder what is the big reason?”

Fisher said, “I think personally it’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy. We are not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone is for us and when someone is not. It’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us. Their policies actually strike at the heart of the black family and nuclear family.”

He added, “A lot of people are misinformed. They don’t understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history. But, if they do that and it’s going to take, you know, leaders, educating leaders to get the word out there. I think it will happen on its own. It will be organic because personally, I love the man. How could you as like a real man, how could you not relate to someone like that?”

