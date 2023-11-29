Comer: We’ll Release Transcript of Hunter’s Deposition, That’s How Dems Did Investigations

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that if Hunter Biden appears for a closed-door deposition, the transcripts will be released and the deposition will be filmed and having someone testify in private before a public hearing is exactly how past congressional investigations have been conducted.

Comer said, “I’m glad he’s willing to testify publicly. These congressional investigations, they always conclude with some type of public hearing, but, as you know, throughout the course of congressional history, investigations, you bring people in and you depose them first. That’s what the subpoena was, for a sit-down deposition. That’s exactly the way the Trump impeachments were handled. That’s exactly the way the Democrats handled the January 6 Committee. We’re going — we expect Hunter Biden to come in on December 13 and answer questions…then we’ll have the public hearing, just like every other congressional investigation in history.”

He added, “We’re doing this investigation the way it’s supposed to be done, and the subpoena calls for Hunter Biden to come in for a deposition, and that’s what we expect to have, a deposition, where the transcripts will be released. When you have a deposition, the committee votes to release the transcripts. After the January 6 Committee, the depositions were filmed. So, this deposition will be filmed. This will be testifying in public, but not in a chaotic scene [with] the Democrats, who have already demonstrated they can’t conduct themselves in a mature, credible manner during a hearing.”

