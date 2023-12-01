Watch: Hannity Asks Newsom if Books with Graphic Sex Acts Belong in Schools

Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity asked Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) about what books his state allows in schools Thursday on “Hannity” during a debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Hannity said, “Here is the question I have for you, Governor Newsom. Some books, one called ‘Gender Queer, a Memoir,’ an explicit book showing sex acts and another ‘Flamer’ details about sex acts at summer camp and ‘This Book is Gay’ on ins and outs of sexually, ‘Let’s Talk About It’ that contains graphic descriptions how to masturbate for males and females. Those books, do you believe that is appropriate for school districts to teach kids, yes or no?”

Newsom said, “That is not part of the curriculum.”

Hannity said, “Hold on. Bottom line, you are on a book banning binge, your state, 1406 books.”

Hannity said, “What about those books?”

Newsom said, “We don’t provide for K-3rd grade education that kind of curriculum. It is made up, it is is part of cultural purge, made-up. But what I find offensive Sean and Ron, the very significant number of these books happen to be LGBTQ books and significant number of books happen to be about African-Americans.”

Hannity said, “Do you think it is appropriate in school? Do you think it is appropriate in school?”

Newson said, “We don’t teach that, we have sex education in middle school and high school where it is appropriate. This is a ginned up, made-up issue trying to divide this country. You talk about divining this country. This is part of the cultural war. This is weaponization of grievance, using education, we are focusing on math and science.”

