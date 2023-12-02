Maher: Trump Is Right that Schools Teach Kids to Hate America, That’s Why Dem Staffers Are Protesting for Hamas

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is correct that schools teach kids to hate America and “this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas,” including White House and Democratic congressional staffers, “that, oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, asshole America.”

While discussing things in Trump’s platform, Maher said, “He says under his administration, his next one, schools will teach students to love their country, not to hate their country like they’re taught now. I’ve got to say, this one doesn’t bother me so much. Because I think that — this is what I see when I see kids demonstrating, these progressives demonstrating for Hamas, the most illiberal people in the world, that, oh good, we’re going to give America its comeuppance, asshole America. This is — they kind of have been indoctrinated this way. And Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a speech this week. He said, antisemitism is a five-alarm fire that must be extinguished. This is the highest-ranking Jewish politician we’ve ever had in this country. He talked about when Jewish people hear chants like, ‘From the river to the sea,’ we understand that means wipe us out by any means necessary. Vulnerabilities in the party, James, the Democrats have a big split, generationally, on this issue. The kids seem to be with the Palestinians and the older generation seems to be with Israel.”

Later, Maher added that “it wasn’t always like this…I never saw this, a couple of weeks ago, members of the White House staff protested against their own President.” After referencing congressional staffers protesting, Maher stated, “Well, you’re staffers, you’re supposed to stay silent, what are you talking about? My boss is doing a shit job and I thought I’d go public with it? This is hundreds of people in Biden’s staff and on congressional Democrat staff who are publicly going against them because they’re not supporting Hamas enough.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett