Christie: ‘If Folks Want to Return to Some Decency and Civility,’ Don’t Vote for Donald Trump

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that if folks want a return to “decency and civility,” they should not vote for former President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, also, giving a fairly straight assessment is Liz Cheney, the former Congresswoman who just did an interview with my colleague, John Dickerson, and told him, ‘the United States is sleepwalking into a dictatorship.’ Bob Kagan, writer in the New York- in the Washington Post had an op ed saying, ‘after Super Tuesday in March, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee and what happens there will be a swift and dramatic shift in the political power dynamic in his favor,’ saying all Republican critics, perhaps even yourself will fall silent out of self preservation. Is that how you see your party behaving after March?

CHRISTIE: Look, I can’t speak for everyone in my party, I can only speak for myself, Margaret. And anybody who knows me knows I will not be silent. I haven’t been silent since the day I got into this race. And in fact, unlike others, you know, Nikki Haley says he was the right president for the right time and that for some reason, you know, drama and chaos seem to follow him. The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn’t care about our democracy acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn’t care for the Constitution. In fact, he’s even said himself he’d be willing to suspend the Constitution if an election wasn’t going in his direction. Margaret, I was the only one on that stage going back to August, when I- when we were asked would you support someone who, you know, was convicted of a felony for President of the United States? Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, they all raised their hands. I did not and I think I’ve made it very very clear how I feel about this and if folks want to return to some decency and civility why would you ever vote for Donald Trump?