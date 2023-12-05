Hoyer: The Border’s Been an Issue for a While, But Ukraine Needs Money Now So They Shouldn’t Be Tied

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated that while we should pass legislation on the border, no one has been able to do anything about it since 2013, but “Ukraine needs resources now, not tomorrow, not the next day, but right now.”

Hoyer said, “What I’ve learned is that Ukraine needs resources now, not tomorrow, not the next day, but right now. And it is unconscionable to couple that with, if we don’t do the border, which we haven’t been able to do frankly for 13 years, a bipartisan bill passed the Senate in 2013 and nothing has happened since then. It’s a very tough issue. We ought to do something on the border, but we ought not to make Ukrainian assistance contingent upon that. We ought not to send a message to Vladimir Putin, a dictator and despot who is committing war crimes, that we’re not going to give Ukraine the money it needs, so that, in [Speaker] Johnson’s words… just a few days ago, that, if he takes Ukraine, he will keep coming, and our men and women will be at risk on the field. So, I just don’t understand Speaker Johnson or frankly the Republicans in the Senate not saying, we’re for Ukraine and we need to work on border security, we’re for Israel but we’re not going to make it contingent upon some other agreement that we have to make.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett