Kaine: Biden Is Running Against Trumpism Because GOP Controlled by a ‘Bigoted Bully’

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Joe Biden was running against 2024 Republican candidates willing to support former President Donald Trump if he was the nominee didn’t “have the moral compass you need to be the leader of the greatest nation in the world.”

CNN is reporting Tuesday, during a fundraiser Biden said, “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins asked, “I do want to ask you about what we were talking about a moment ago about this comment. President Biden said if Trump wasn’t running, he said, quote, I’m not sure I’d be running. His campaign was caught off guard, and one of his advisers said yikes. What do you make of that comment?”

Kaine said, “You know, I didn’t hear it directly, but you know, Trump is both Donald Trump and Trumpism. Trump is taking over the Republican Party. They get on bended knees and do what he says.”

He continued, “I do think for Joe Biden, who is in the senate for decades before he became vice president and president, watching one of the two main political parties in the United States decide to throw aside all their values and principles and bow an allegiance to this narcissistic bigoted bully, is very troubling to him. So, you know, it may be about Trump, but I think it’s more broadly about Trumpism.”

