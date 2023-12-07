Christie: ‘Vivek Ramaswamy Is a Drunk Driver on the Debate Stage’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took a shot at his primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy on the heels of the fourth GOP presidential debate a night earlier.

“Governor, last night when I was watching the debate, I felt like they were yelling at each other, the other three at least, attacking each other more than I’ve seen in the other debates,” FNC co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “Is that because of the pressure? We’re getting closer and closer to Iowa. And what happens during those commercial breaks between the four of you?”

“Well, look, as far they’re yelling at each other, it’s because they have nothing substantively to say that matters,” Christie replied. “I mean, look, let’s face it, if you look at their performances last night, Vivek Ramaswamy is a drunk driver on the debate stage. You never know where he’s going, what he’s going to do, when he’s going to run into the bridge above it. He’s a drunk driver. Ron DeSantis looks at — every time he gives an answer that he’s memorized, he’s released, that he actually got it out of his mouth. And Nikki last night really looked like somebody who just wanted it to be over. Just get me off the stage and let it be over.”

“The fact is, if you think what happened on the stage this hard last night, what if you sit in the Oval Office and you have to deal with the attack on Israel, deal with the war in Ukraine, deal with runaway inflation, deal with the issues that we have on our southern border,” he continued. “What I think I tried to show last night was that you need an adult, you need someone who’s going to look at you and tell you the truth and answer your questions. And those folks are all avoiding the questions to give their, you know, pre-screened, you know, canned of debate lines. That’s not going to work when you get behind the desk in the Oval Office.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor