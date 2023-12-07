Dem Rep. Titus: UNLV Is a Gun-Free Zone, But We Can’t Get Congress to Ban ‘Multiple Ammunition Clips’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “ReidOut,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) discussed the shooting that took place earlier in the day on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and acknowledged that the UNLV campus is a gun-free zone, just like all other college campuses in Nevada are, and also lamented the fact that despite a federal push “to do away with multiple ammunition clips. We just can’t get it passed through Congress because the Republicans are bound by the NRA.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “Are guns, are firearms allowed on college campuses in Nevada?”

Titus answered, “No, they’re not. There are signs that are around that say you cannot carry a gun or weapon on the campus. But we keep trying at the federal level to standardize some provisions, like doing away with fast-acting machinery, to do away with bump stocks, to do away with multiple ammunition clips. We just can’t get it passed through Congress because the Republicans are bound by the NRA. So, we just keep sending thoughts and prayers and people are ready for action. So, some of the states have taken it up. Some of them not.”

