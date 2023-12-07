Liz Cheney: Time and Time Again Fox News Has ‘Spread Lies’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she believes Fox News has repeatedly and intensionally “spread lies.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You’re being polite about Fox but in the book you note that they have spread numerous lies, not only the $787.5 million settlement that they had to pay to Dominion but that thing that they ran on Fox Nation, whatever it was called, “Patriot Purge” or whatever.”

Cheney said, “Yeah, you know, I think that there’s no question that they’ve played a damaging and dangerous role in spreading the big lie.”

Tapper said, “You used to work for them.”

Cheney said, “I used to work for Fox. And in many ways, you know, I remember my time at Fox was a time when Charles Krauthammer, was alive, was with us, was one of the leading voices, maybe the conscience of Fox News. Of course sadly we’ve lost him. But the extent to which time and time again they have spread lies, clearly our media has a hugely important role to play here. I hope that Fox will begin to come around. I hope that they recognize the power that they have and the importance of the truth.”

