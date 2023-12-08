Ana Navarro: GOP Isn’t Pro-Life ‘It’s Pro-Cruelty and Pro-Inhumanity’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party was not pro-life.

The panel was highlighting a Texas judge ruling Thursday that a pregnant woman who sued the state seeking a court-ordered abortion can legally terminate her pregnancy because the baby is not expected to live more than a few days outside the womb.

Discussing the Republican-led state bans on abortion passed after Roe v. Wade was struck down by the conservative majority Supreme Court, Navarro said, “It is absolutely outrageous, offensive, ridiculous, unacceptable that a woman has to be going through the grief of losing her child, this woman wants this pregnancy.”

She added, “This woman’s baby has a chromosomal disorder that the baby will die. In the midst of having to make the decision, she has to go to a court to argue for the right to have an abortion, I mean, we’re in 2023. This is not Gilead. This is America and it’s not just Texas, there’s 14 other states where there are bans. This reminded me of the case in Florida where a woman was forced to have a child to term that had no kidneys. She held it in her arms for 90 minutes while it gasped for air. This is not pro-life. It’s pro-cruelty and pro-inhumanity.”

