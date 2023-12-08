CNN’s Jackson: We Wouldn’t Be Here with Hunter ‘if It Were Not for the Whistleblowers’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Early Start,” CNN Legal Analyst Joey Jackson reacted to the latest charges against Hunter Biden by saying that “I think that, if it were not for the whistleblowers” we wouldn’t be here.

Jackson reacted to arguments from Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, that Biden wouldn’t be facing the charges in Delaware and California if his last name wasn’t Biden by stating, “I think the strategy is one that he’s trying to really suggest that this is a politically-motivated prosecution. We’ve heard that before, right? It comes from all angles. And so, the issue is, is there justice in filing a multi-count indictment, nine counts, with respect to taxes that [weren’t] paid in 2016, ’17, ’18, ’19? Is there a better way? Should this be criminal, or should it be assessed really in a — with respect to a civil type of proceeding? And so I think that, if it were not for the whistleblowers — and obviously, we also know, Kasie, that the Republicans released a statement with respect to their committee, saying that — just the opposite of this, right? That, because of the whistleblowers, we’re here, that he received favorable treatment from the Special Counsel, Weiss and they should have brought harder with him. But, at the end of the day, it’s about justice. And we know, you harken back to Delaware, that all of this was supposed to be resolved with a misdemeanor, far different from a felony. So, why are we here? And so, I think the strategy is to suggest, look, enough is enough, the system has to be just to everyone, not just a person because you’re the president’s son, treating them differently.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett