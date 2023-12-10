Cheney: My Focus Is on Defeating Trump — He Is ‘Existential Threat’ to Our Republic

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that her main focus was on defeating former President Donald Trump because he is an “existential threat.”

Cheney said, “Neither party has selected their nominee yet. It looks like it’s most likely to be Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but we don’t know that for sure. I think it’s going to require making an assessment about sort of how we can most effectively mobilize people in both parties and mobilize independents frankly to stand against Donald Trump. I think, you know, there’s a lot that has to be done to begin to rebuild the Republican Party, potentially to rebuild a new conservative party, but in my view, that has to wait until after the 2024 election because our focus has got to be on defeating Donald Trump.”?

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “But running as a third party or no labels candidate is a distinct option for you?”

Cheney said, “I haven’t ruled anything out. I really am going to take the next couple of months and look at what is going to be the most effective path to ensure the defeat of Donald Trump.”

She added, “I think that you know, we’re already in a situation in terms of the election next year where we have a third party. We have independent candidates. So you’re going to have a fractured electorate. I think that again, the whole question is, you know, what do we do to defeat the man who is an existential threat to our republic?”

