Cheney: McCarthy ‘Pathetic’ for Being Willing to Serve in Second Trump Administration

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was “pathetic” for saying he is willing to work in a second Donald Trump administration.

On CBS Sunday Morning, reporter Robert Costa asked, “Would you be willing to serve in a Trump cabinet?”

McCarthy said, “In the right position. Look, if I’m the best person for the job. Yes. Look, I worked with President Trump on a lot of policies. We worked together to win the majority. But we also have a relationship where we’re very honest with one another.”

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “Watching that, I was thinking, why? You’re leaving Congress. So why?”

Cheney said, “I can’t explain it. It’s pathetic. There’s sort of an element of– it doesn’t really matter what Donald Trump has done to the country, what Donald Trump has done to the Congress, Donald Trump has done to Kevin McCarthy–”

Psaki interjected, “To him!”

Cheney said, “Yeah, it’s just kind of, you know, going back for more. And I think it’s– I think it’s sad, but I also think history’s going to show that Kevin’s unwillingness to do the right thing and you know, sort of each time that decision came, did real damage.”

