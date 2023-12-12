Banks: Cut Off College Donations from China, Defund Schools that Don’t Protect Jewish Students

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called for Harvard, Penn, and MIT to lose federal funding if the House’s investigation finds they aren’t providing a safe environment for students and to cut off donations from adversaries like China flowing into schools.

Banks said that former UPenn President Liz Magill resigned because the school lost money and “hopefully MIT and Harvard hear from their donors as well. This is all about money for them. And that’s why the House Education Committee last week, under Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), our Chair’s leadership, launched a further investigation into these schools. We’re going to subpoena their records, their emails, any documents, anything that proves that these universities aren’t creating a safe environment for their Jewish students. And if they aren’t, then we’re going to pull their federal funding. That’s the bottom line, if it’s about the money to get these universities to do the right thing, then they could not just lose major donations, but lose the federal funding that makes these universities work. That’s the next big step.”

He added, “These universities have become cesspools for left-wing political activism. They’re not about teaching our kids and training them for the workforce, and that’s why we’ve got to cut off their money.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then asked, “What about finding out where these donations are coming from? Can you…limit where they’re coming from?”

Banks responded, “Well, we should stop donations coming from overseas and from our biggest adversaries like China flowing into these college campuses, too.”

