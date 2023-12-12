DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Flip-Flopping’ on Abortion

Tuesday at a CNN town hall in Iowa, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) accused former President Donald Trump of “flip-flopping” on his position on abortion.

DeSantis said, “I’m pro-life. I believe in creating a culture of life. I have been able to follow that up in Florida by enacting pro-life protections to protect unborn that have a heartbeat, a detectible heartbeat. That’s something that the legislature passed, and we signed earlier this year.”

He continued, “I think one thing in this race that I think is important to point out is Donald Trump flip-flopping on the right to life. If you welcome in January of 2020 when he was president, he stood in the March for Life and he gave a speech. If you read the speech, he said that all life is a gift from God. He compared the unborn child in the mother’s womb to being the image of God. He said it was important that we had protections in law.”

DeSantis added, “That’s what he was saying in January 2020. Now he has attacked states that have enacted protections like heartbeat bills as being a terrible, terrible thing. How do you square that March for Life speech with now trashing states that have advanced protections that he claimed to cover? Was he not being honest in January 2020? Has he just flipped his position to now what he is saying in 2023?”

He concluded, “I think that’s a huge problem. We know people come at this from different angles. It’s a diverse country. There’s a lot of division about it. You should be consistent in your belief, especially on something that’s very fundamental. He has not been consistent. I think there’s a lot of voters in Iowa who care about this, who need to know how he has changed his position.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN