Raskin: GOP Impeachment Inquiry into Biden ‘Making a Mockery Out of the Constitution’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Republican-led House voting to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was “making a mockery out of the Constitution.”

Raskin said, “They got nothing else to do. There is literally no legislative program. They just want to cut off the people of Ukraine. They are not interested in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine or to people in Gaza or to helping people in Israel, none of it. they are not interested in any of it it’s all about getting that much from back into power. So, I agree with you, I am surprised to, because their investigation is so patently fraudulent and merit-less, but they don’t care.”

He continued, “The real things to keep it going into the next year into the campaign season. So Donald trump can say, ‘Yeah, I may have 91 federal and state felony charges against me. I may have been impeached twice for the last time for inciting a violent insurrection against my own government and vice president and the Constitution, but, look at what is happening at Joe Biden. They are impeaching him.’ There will be a trial, maybe it will be in the fall, right before the election. ”

Raskin added, “They’re voting for and impeachment inquiry for an event that can be defined. It’s making a mockery out of the Constitution.”

