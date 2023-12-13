Tlaib: House Dems Who Censured Me Joined with ‘Fascist Side’ Against ‘Only Palestinian’ in Congress

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stated that the House Democrats who voted to censure her decided “they were going to stand with the fascist side of the aisle and silence the only Palestinian American” in Congress.

Tlaib said she did speak with some of the Democrats who voted for the censure resolution and “I did not know that they were going to stand with the fascist side of the aisle and silence the only Palestinian American, even after we’ve had heart-to-heart conversations, where I tell them that I have as much at stake than any other person that continues to believe in certain policies when it comes to Israel and Palestine, because my family is there. And that my voice and my perspective is needed more than ever. And I continue to say, I have an open-door policy, come talk to me. I believe in coexistence…I really believe we can have a country that was like when my grandparents were born, honestly, where every faith was welcome, where my grandfather picked olives next to his Jewish neighbor. And that’s the dream that I have for the Palestinian people and the Israeli people. And I know we’re going to be able to get that, but not in silencing a Palestinian American in Congress.”

