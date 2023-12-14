Carville: Trump Is a ‘Theological Figure’ Within the Republican Party

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Thursday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that he believed former President Donald Trump was a “theological figure” within the Republican Party.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Despite the election lies, indictments, desire to be dictator for a day, Trump is in the strongest position yet to win the Iowa caucuses next month and is leading President Biden in general election polling as well. What do you attribute that to?”

Carville said, “I think within the Republican Party it’s just as important to look at Trump as a theological figure as it is a political figure. His is kind of almost a religion. Now as the year progresses and other things happen, it’s hard to say that you don’t have an accretion as somew of this stuff piling up. Let’s wait and see. I try not to affect elections as much as predict them but there is still a lot of uncertainty.”

He added, “There’s still a lot of people that say we’re just destined to have a Biden-Trump election, that’s just the way it’s going to be. I don’t agree with that. It might be that, but there could be a No Labels, a Cornell West, a Bobby Kennedy, a Jill Stein. There’s a lot of football left. That’s all I can say. Anybody that thinks they know where it’s going to end, my hats off to you. I don’t have any idea.”

