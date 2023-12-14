Dem Rep. Dingell: ‘Real Work’ Needed to Boost Biden in Michigan

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that for the 2024 election, Democrats have a lot of “real work” to do to win over voters because President Joe Biden has low poll numbers in her state.

Dingell said, “So, let me be clear, first and talk about the poll, which is I don’t believe any poll because everybody told me I was crazy in 2015 and 2016 when I said to people, Donald Trump could and then I believed he would win Michigan. You know what I think about this poll, I think it’s snapshot in time.”

She continued, “I think that there is real work that has to be done in Michigan to tell the story of what the president has done, what he’s delivered on, what he’s accomplished, and to draw the contrast between our president currently and President Donald Trump.”

Dingell added, “But what I feel good about is that it’s getting the attention. It’s getting the attention of those that matter. People understand Michigan is a competitive state this time. It gets taken for granted too often. A lot of work that has to be done but I know what has got to be done. I’ve spent a lot of time in that state in a lot of different places. We will roll up our sleeves and we are going to make sure that people know what’s at stake when they walk into that poll a year from now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN