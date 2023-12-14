White House on if Joe Agreed with Hunter Defying Subpoena: Hunter Can Make His Own Choices

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” White House Spokesman for Oversight and Investigations Ian Sams responded to a question on whether President Joe Biden agreed with his son Hunter defying a congressional subpoena by stating that “I’m not going to get into a father’s conversations with his son, except to say Hunter’s a private person. He can make his own decisions about how to handle these sorts of things.”

Co-host Phil Mattingly asked, “Hunter Biden had a very public moment yesterday outside of the House, saying he wanted to testify publicly, he would not meet behind closed doors with House Republicans. The White House just said the President was aware that Hunter Biden was going to do that, was aware of what he was going to say. Did he agree with the strategy of doing that?”

Sams responded, “Well, look, I’m not going to get into a father’s conversations with his son, except to say Hunter’s a private person. He can make his own decisions about how to handle these sorts of things. But the President loves and is very proud of him. He overcame a very dark period in his life and has stood tall and is in recovery. And also, it should be pointed out something that’s getting lost, Hunter offered to testify publicly and transparently. He offered, and the House Republicans rejected it. And it gets to the point of what they’re doing here, they’ll never be satisfied. They’re going to continue attacking, over and over and over again, no matter what facts come out, no matter what the truth is. And what’s really scary about what’s happening right now is they’re abusing such a grave constitutional process to do it.”

