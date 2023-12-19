Peter Schweizer: Bill Gates’ ‘Genius’ Food Takeover Scheme About Making Money Not Saving Planet

While guest-hosting Monday’s “Sean Hannity Show,” Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute, a Senior Contributor to Breitbart News, and #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” said that Bill Gates’ food plans aren’t really about saving the planet, but are really about Gates making money by replacing “real beef, which is not patented, with fake meat that he and his buddies have the patents for. So, he’s going to make money when we make this transition from pure natural beef to this lab meat that he’s making.”

Schweizer stated, “Well — and here’s the part, honestly, I have to say, that’s genius about what Bill Gates is doing — I think it’s a terrible idea. I think there’s so much hyping of the climate change issue — but…this is actually a scheme, not just to ‘save the planet,’ but for Bill Gates to actually make money, because he wants to replace real beef, which is not patented, with fake meat that he and his buddies have the patents for. So, he’s going to make money when we make this transition from pure natural beef to this lab meat that he’s making.”

