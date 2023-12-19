Fmr. Obama Press Sec’y Gibbs: Biden Needs to Pivot to Trump Rhetoric, Take Focus off ‘Country Struggling with Inflation’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” NBC Analyst and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs stated that President Joe Biden is in a rough political situation because “people are still feeling the pinch of inflation, even as those numbers have come down.” And Biden needs and wants to talk about 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric “to force this choice so that people can see not just a President and a country struggling with inflation, but what that alternative is.”

Gibbs stated, “I think the big challenge that Trump has is, he’s going to scare lots of people in the suburbs that are concerned about border security, and then cede the advantage that Republicans have on border security and impact the President’s electoral standing with the type of rhetoric that, quite frankly, sends them in droves away from somebody like Trump. I think President Biden is in the situation — in the political situation that he’s in right now for a whole lot of reasons, but most predominantly, I think people are still feeling the pinch of inflation, even as those numbers have come down. I think this back and forth between these two statements is exactly what you see Biden needing and wanting to do, quite frankly, in engaging that rhetoric of Trump and beginning to force this choice so that people can see not just a President and a country struggling with inflation, but what that alternative is.”

