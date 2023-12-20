Kellyanne Conway: January 6 Obsessed Dems Drive ‘Electric Vehicles’ to ‘Get An Abortion’

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway quipped Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” that Democrats were obsessed with January 6, 2021 and drive electric vehicles to get abortions.

During a discussion on the Colorado Supreme Court decision disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot, Conway said, “I just think the Democrats wake up every morning, Emily, and they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021, the date never changes. And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”

Host Harris Faulkner said, “Oh my God.”

Conway continued, “I just described the Democratic Party in seven seconds. That’s it. That’s what I see. But it’s always January 6.”

Conway concluded, “I wanted to put something out from the polling. Threats to democracy in the Emerson poll was number two. It was actually ahead of health care and immigration after the economy and inflation. The Democrats think they own the issue threats to democracy. They don’t own it. A lot of people are tired of being censored and shadow banned and and put upon by the government and its ridiculous regulations and legislation and calling things like inflation reduction, abolition, no such thing. I think threats to democracy is going to increase as a as a focal point for Republican and center right independent voters.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN