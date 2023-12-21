Fani Willis on Possible Trump Jail Time: ‘No One Gets a Special Break Because of Their Status’

Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis told CNN’s “News Central” on Thursday that former President Donald Trump would not be given any “special break” from be sentenced to prison if convicted of racketeering in Georgia.

Partial transcript as follows:

WILLIS: I know that in the media, and even in the world, we like instant gratification. The judicial process is a long process, and so we’ll be here with that case for a while.

CNN’s NICK VALENCIA: When I get asked that I’m covering the story, many people say, you know, the former president is already gone to jail. Will he see prison time? What do you think about that?

WILLIS: I think that everyone in society is the same, and I don’t know why that’s such a difficult concept for people. You can look at the charges, and based on those charges, we’ll be recommending appropriate sentences. No one gets a special break because of their status.