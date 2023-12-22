FNC’s Pirro: Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘Slapped Down’ by Supreme Court

Friday on FNC’s “The Five,” co-panelist Jeanine Pirro reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to decline to expedite former President Donald Trump’s immunity claim.

The ruling by the court likely means Trump will not have a trial before the 2024 presidential election.

Pirro criticized Smith’s “arrogance” in assuming the high court would consider the immunity claim immediately.

“I’ve said this before, whether his arrogance is more absurd than his ignorance,” she said. “The truth is for Jack Smith to assume that because he’s got a case that the Supreme Court should hear right away, that we should avoid due process and the regular process of appeals going to the appellate process, and that the United States Supreme Court should bend to his whims and his Trump derangement syndrome. He’s been slapped down and the Supreme Court basically said, ‘We’re not getting involved in this.'”

