Litman: Trump, RNC Chair McDaniel in Legal ‘Hot Water’ in Michigan

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that he believed former President Donald Trump and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could be in legal jeopardy for reportedly offering to provide lawyers to two Michigan canvassers after urging them not to certify the results of the 2020 election on a phone call.

Litman said, “It really is a piece with the infamous phone call to Raffensperger. One key difference, these two canvassers, one has since died, played ball, they came back the next day tried to rescind the votes.”

He continued, “It feeds totally into Jack Smith’s case, which already concerns Michigan. This call is not in there, but we have to expect that they have it. In addition, it is a state crime almost certainly because Michigan law prohibits bribery, getting a public official to try not to do their duty by offering something of value. Here, that would be a lawyer because they knew, everyone knew, it would be needed. So this is hot water all around.”

When asked about Trump’s claims of immunity, Litman said, “This is the claim he is trying to make now with the Supreme Court saying, even if I didn’t, because it was my official duties, you cannot convict me or indict me, that’s not going to fly because he’s not acting as president here. He’s acting as a candidate. Ronna McDaniel is trying to say, ‘We were just looking into things.’ but that does not fly either because she is exhorting them not to do their job. They were not looking into things. They were actually trying to stonewall the legal process.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN