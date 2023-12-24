Beschloss: Trump Uses Language that ‘Led to the Holocaust’

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said Saturday on MSNBC’s “American Voices” that former President Donald Trump intentionally uses language that “led to the Holocaust.”

Beschloss said, “Absolutely, and provide Hitler with an easy way to blame the many ills of Germany 1924 after World War I, one group which was Jewish people as well as some others but it was mainly Jews. And for Donald Trump as a former president and possible future president to use that language, knowing that that language led to the Holocaust, he knows what he’s doing, and he thinks it works.”

Anchor Alicia Menendez said, “The question of course, Michael, it’s how we got here? How we got to the point where someone like Donald Trump should say the things he does, where the members of his own party horn power don’t strongly condemn it, that the people running against him for president very much stand by him and there’s a significant subset of Americans who supported themselves, for whom it is actually motivating?”

Beschloss said, “Yes, that’s exactly right. Obviously the people who advise him say this is going to create intense support among, I’m sure they’re saying the many racist Americans that are out there and can have influence beyond their numbers. If you look at the way that Nikki Haley, just to take one example, replied to that question about this language, she said nothing. That’s the way it spreads.”

