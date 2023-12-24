Graham: Trump Will Be on the Ballot in Colorado — ‘He Will Win the Primary’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “The Week” that the Supreme Court will overrule the Colorado Supreme Court decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot.

Graham said, “This Colorado Supreme Court made a political decision. In my view, there is no constitutional basis for the decision they rendered. I think it will be a slam dunk in the Supreme Court. Donald Trump will eventually be on the ballot in Colorado. I think he will win the primary. You’ve got a lot of good choices in the Republican Party. But this ruling in Colorado is chilling to me. And it would set up a politicization of the presidential races. It would be bad for the country.

He added, “You know, Hillary Clinton had the same view that she was cheated. He’s not the first politician to claim to have been denied a fair election. But here’s what I would say: I accept the election results of 2020. I’m worried about 2024. If President Trump puts the vision out, improving security and prosperity for Americans, he will win. If he looks back, I think he will lose. So, at the end of the day, the 2020 election’s over for me. We need to secure the ballot in the 2024 cycle. But Donald Trump’s not the first person to complain about an election.”

