Dershowitz: Harvard Isn’t a Place of Learning Anymore, It Won’t Be a ‘Great’ School with DEI

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that Harvard University President Claudine Gay “and the whole bureaucracy of diversity, equity, and inclusion have to go if Harvard is to regain its status as a great research university” and “There was a time when Harvard was a place of learning. Today, Harvard is a place of propaganda and a place of hatred.”

Dershowitz said, “[S]he and the whole bureaucracy of diversity, equity, and inclusion have to go if Harvard is to regain its status as a great research university in the world. It’s becoming a laughingstock around the world, tragically. I devoted 50 years of my life to teaching students, future senators, future congressmen, future justices of the Supreme Court. There was a time when Harvard was a place of learning. Today, Harvard is a place of propaganda and a place of hatred. And she is the wrong person, at the wrong time, in the wrong place to lead Harvard. So, I’m hoping that the elders of Harvard, this special corporation that nobody knows how it gets elected…will realize that they have to recognize their own error. They made a terrible mistake appointing her. Now, they have to make the right decision and say, you’re just not right for the job, let her resign, let her resign with dignity, give her a nice position as a professor of African American Studies, which is what she is. Let her continue to do her research, but not as President of the university, not as the leader of the university.”

